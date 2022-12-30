Speakers share success stories at SBBWU seminar

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a one-day seminar in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) shared their success stories with the woman staff and students of the university to motivate them and earn a good name and reputation in the society.

The seminar on “Strategizing Women’s Academic Leadership: What Worked, What Didn’t” was arranged under the project titled “Breaking the glass ceiling: Challenges and opportunities for Women Academic Leaders in Pakistan’s Universities for the females in leading roles.”

The project is a joint venture of Professor Dr Sameena Malik, International Islamic University Islamabad and Sadia Nazeer, head of English Department of the university.

Professor Dr Anoosh Khan, Chairperson, Department of Gender Studies Department, University of Peshawar, Professor Dr. Noor Jehan, former vice-chancellor of Islamia College University Peshawar and Bushra Farrukh, a poet and writer, spoke on the occasion.

The speakers shared their success stories, the struggles and hurdles they faced during their career. Bushra Farrukh said that the role of men - father, son, brother and husband - was of vital importance in the success of women.

“As females we do not get acceptance in male dominant society but we have to keep struggling with dignity without any compromise. If women start supporting each other, they will enable women to stand up for their rights,” she added.

Dr Anoosh said that the working women especially those at leading positions should become the role models in the society. This would encourage other women to come forward and make valuable contributions for the well-being of the society. She said that professional networking inside and outside the organization is very important.

She urged the participants to avoid shortcuts as there are no shortcuts to experience and leadership. “There is no alternative to consistent hard work,” she said.

Dr Noor Jehan shared the journey of obstacles and struggle throughout her academic and professional life.