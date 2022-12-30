University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences: CM wants formalities completed to start academic activities

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to complete all codal formalities for commencement of academic activities at the newly-established University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on priority basis.

“This is the first university of its kind in the province and of vital importance owing to growing needs of veterinary education in the region,” he said while speaking at the progress review meeting regarding commencement of classes at the UVAS.

The chief minister said the project on completion would not only promote innovative research techniques in this field but would also provide a solid base for the sustainable development of all relevant sectors.

He directed the quarters concerned to bring the relevant laws and rules in coherence with contemporary needs, adding that the proposed draft of the act already under consideration be finalised immediately and submitted for approval.

Earlier, the meeting was told that the newly established university would provide education and research facilities in 20 different departments of three faculties.

Under the faculty of Bio Sciences, seven different departments including Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Fisheries, Wildlife, Biochemistry and Biotechnology would be established.

Similarly, under the Faculty of Veterinary Science, nine different departments, including Pathology, Microbiology, Medicine, Surgery and Pet Sciences would be established, whereas under the faculty of Animal Production and Technology, five departments would be established.

It was further told that the relevant institutions of the Livestock and Dairy Development Department would also be linked to the university as outreach centers.

Briefing the forum about preparedness for the commencement of classes and other related matters of the university, it was told that the construction work on the building of the university is in progress. The Chief Minister termed the establishment of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences a necessity of the region, adding that the existing universities offer limited programs in veterinary education while the demand is much higher.