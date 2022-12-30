Police, public praised for peace in Malakand Division

MINGORA: Regional Police Officer Malakand Sajjad Khan on Thursday said that the prevailing better law and order situation in Malakand Division was in result of sacrifices of police and public.

He said that police have been conducting each and strike operations in the mountainous areas of the entire division and now the whole area has been cleared. The police will take timely action on any information from the public regarding deterioration of peace, sale of drugs or other anti-social,” he added.

The RPO was addressing a grand ceremony of dignitaries of Swat region, DRC members and elders of trade union at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Line, Kabal Swat.