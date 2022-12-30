Police, public praised for peace in Malakand Division

MINGORA: Regional Police Officer Malakand Sajjad Khan on Thursday said that the prevailing better law and order situation in Malakand Division was in result of sacrifices of police and public.
He said that police have been conducting each and strike operations in the mountainous areas of the entire division and now the whole area has been cleared. The police will take timely action on any information from the public regarding deterioration of peace, sale of drugs or other anti-social,” he added.
The RPO was addressing a grand ceremony of dignitaries of Swat region, DRC members and elders of trade union at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Line, Kabal Swat.
MANSEHRA: A Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl delegation met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and asked him to...
LANDIKOTAL: Praising the efforts and sacrifices of journalists for the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji...
LAKKI MARWAT: At least 123 terrorists, nine among them having a head money, were arrested and 93 were killed in...
PESHAWAR: A public awareness walk was organised by Census Division Islamabad and Bureau of Statistics Peshawar, with...
PESHAWAR: The speakers at a one-day seminar in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University shared their success stories...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to complete all codal formalities...
Comments