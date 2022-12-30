Official reviews preparations for coming census

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Bannu division Matiullah Khan reviewed preparations for the upcoming national census during a meeting held at his office on Thursday.

Divisional in-charge of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Muhammad Umer, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Oun Haider Gondal, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Fazal Akbar, District Police Officer Bannu Muhammad Iqbal, DEOs, and secretary to commissioner Noorul Amin also attended the meeting, according to a handout issued here.

The official said that the 7th census would be the first digital census in the history of Pakistan, in which complete data of citizens would be obtained from the field and collected through an online system.

He said the commissioner had been nominated as the divisional census coordinator, DCs as district census coordinators for districts, and assistant commissioners for tehsils. He said the training of trainers had been started in December, that of enumerators would begin in January and then the field operation of the regular census would start in February.

The commissioner said that conducting a census was an essential national duty, upon which the future planning of the country depended. He directed the divisional and district administrations to provide full support to the census staff.