7 cops martyred while protecting polio teams in 2022

PESHAWAR: Seven policemen sacrificed their lives while protecting the polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 2022.

“As many as 16 anti-polio vaccination campaigns were carried out in the province during the year for which a minimum of 26,000 and maximum 42,000 policemen were deployed each time. Police came under attack for 14 times while providing security to the polio teams,” Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari was told during a meeting on Thursday.

The police chief was informed that seven policemen and one civilian were martyred in these attacks. Besides, five policemen, one Frontier Constabulary official and three civilians were wounded in the attacks. The IGP lauded the sacrifices of the KP Police for eradication of polio as well as improving overall law and order in the province.