LG secretaries stage rally against minister

MANSEHRA: The local governments’ employees, village and neighbourhood councils’ secretaries on Thursday took out a rally to protest against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Relief and Rehabilitation Iqbal Wazir and demanded his arrest for allegedly storming the director general local government’s offices in Peshawar with an armed group earlier this week.

“The minister attacked the DG offices and forced the staff to issue appointment letters to those who didn’t meet even the basic requirements, which is unacceptable to us and we would continue the closure of our offices until registration of an FIR against him,” Tauseef Ahmad, the assistant director Local governments, told protesters.

The rally was taken out from the district council office and the participants

assembled outside the press club after marching through Kashmir and Kuchari roads.

They raised slogans demanding the arrest of the minister who alleged led an armed group of over 60 people and constantly confined the LG secretariat employees for over three hours.

Toufeeq Ahmad, the president of the All-secretaries associations, said that his counterparts in 193 village and neighbourhood councils of the district would keep their offices closed until their demands were met.

JAMRUD: Employees of the local government department staged a protest in Jamrud subdivision against what they termed misbehave of Provincial Minister for Relief and Settlement Iqbal Wazir towards the employees.

The demonstrators carried banners and placards, inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands and against Iqbal Wazir.

On the occasion, All LG Secretaries Association Khyber district president Gul Jamal said that Iqbal Wazir entered the head office of the local government department with his armed bodyguard and allegedly misbehaved with the employees and also

reportedly interfered in official work.

He said that Iqbal Wazir was trying to look into the recruitment of Class-IV employees, which he termed an illegal act.

He said the government should resolve the issue of recruitment of Class-IV employees in legal ways and not tolerate interference of any minister or political bigwig. He demanded the resignation of the minister, otherwise they would not be able to open their offices.