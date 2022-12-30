Rain, snowfall intensify chill

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: The chill intensified in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after plain and hilly areas received rain and snowfall on Thursday.

The intermittent rain in the provincial capital started in the morning. Though health experts termed the much-need rain good

for health, the muddy roads created problems for pedestrians.

In the hilly areas, the rain and snowfall made life tough for the dwellers, forcing them to stay indoors.

In Swat, the winter turned chillier following heavy rain and snowfall in the hilly and tourist spots after a long dry spell in Swat and adjoining districts in Malakand division.

The rain and fresh snowfall dropped the mercury creating multiple problems for the residents of the area. The dwellers found it hard to come out of the houses in the mountainous areas and tourist places

Earlier, dozens of patients suffering from dry cough, throat and chest infections, skin and other diseases had been hospitalised due to the prolonged dry spell in the district.

The district has not received rain since long, though it received a little amount of rain a few days ago, but that could not end the prolonged dry spell.

The doctors had said that the dry weather was also causing diarrhea, hepatitis, gastro and measles among the people.

Most of the patients were suffering from throat infections and dry cough that was caused by continued dry spell.

The dry spell has also caused water shortage in many areas of the district.

Also, the mountainous areas including Chitral, Upper Dir , Kaghan valley, South Waziristan and Kurram also received snowfall.