Scholarships for deserving students

Islamabad : The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad has issued Rs4.5 million for deserving students of the university under the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship programme.

Through China Study Centre (CSC), the amount will be distributed among the deserving students of the University of Peshawar (UoP). In this regard, Dr. Zahid Anwar, Director CSC and Pro-Vice Chancellor UoP visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad to receive a cheque of Rs4.5 million from Ambassador Nong Rong.

The ambassador said that UoP is an important partner for China and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to strengthen cultural exchanges and think-tank cooperation, Gwadar Pro reported it on Thursday. “The embassy is willing to continue to maintain close cooperation with UoP to promote people-to-people bonds between China and Pakistan, and to enhance the friendship between the young generation of the two brotherly neighbouring countries,” an official statement quoted the ambassador as saying.

Prof. Zahid Anwar briefed the ambassador on seminars, workshops, conferences, Chinese language courses, the launching of the Journal of Pakistan-China Studies, and the approval of BS, MS, and Ph.D. courses from statutory bodies, etc. During the meeting, Bao Zhong, a political counsellor, and other officials of the embassy were also present.

Anwar informed that UoP has signed MoUs with high-ranking Chinese universities for academic cooperation, a field study of Gwadar Deep Sea Port, collaboration with other Pakistani universities and the Chinese Study Centre for promoting China Studies in Pakistan, Under the guidelines of CPEC Consortium of China-Pakistan universities, BRI, CPEC, and many other regional and global issues. Qualified and professional locals between the ages of 20 and 45 can apply for various positions. The company needs 22 welders, 50 steel fixers, 45 carpenters, 25 masons, seven electricians, six painters, three drillers, three drivers and two crane operators.