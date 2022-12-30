NUML, ICMA ink accord

Islamabad : National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants International (ICMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost the mutual cooperation in the field of research, development and innovation.

The MoU was signed by the Director General of NUML Brig. Syed Nadir Ali and President ICMA Sea­hzad Ahmed Malik in a ceremony held at NUML on Thursday. Pro Rector Research Dr. Zubair, Registrar NUML Dr. Atif Faraz and other were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali has said that strong and active relation between academia to academia can promote the research and innovation culture in the country. He ensured President ICMA that NUML will extend fullest cooperation with the institute under this MoU and also suggested to organize joint seminars and workshops. President ICMA Shehzad Malik while briefing regarding ICMA said that Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA) is a regulatory body of cost and management accounts which work under Ministry of Finance.