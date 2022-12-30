Business community urged to tap potential of blue economy

Islamabad : Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral M. Amjad Khan Niazi said that the blue economy in Pakistan offers great business potential, which still remains untapped and said that the business community should tap it to generate more business and economic activities. He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that called on him led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president ICCI.

Admiral M. Amjad Khan Niazi said that by 2023, strong growth is expected in maritime industry which would create several jobs and open new avenues of entrepreneurship & commercial innovation and desired that the private sector should explore this industry for business opportunities. He said that Pakistan Navy is organizing Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) from February 10 to 12, 2023 under the patronage of Ministry of Maritime Affairs to jumpstart the development of maritime sector and invited ICCI to participate in it.

Real Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, deputy chief of naval staff (Ops) said that the business community is the backbone of the economy and it should play role to promote indigenous production of defence equipment and products to further stren­gthen the defence sector. He said that a maritime science & technology park has been approved and its construction would create more opportunities for business community as well. Speaking at the occasion, ICCI president thanked the naval chief for giving time to ICCI delegation for meeting. He said that Pakistan Navy is importing many parts and equipment to meet its needs of manufacturing frigates and other defence related systems and ICCI wants to join hands with it to explore indigenous production of frigates and other systems that would also benefit the local industry. He said that the indigenous production of defence equipment would reduce the import bill and save precious foreign exchange reserves of the country.