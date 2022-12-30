Books about animal rights provided to students

Islamabad : For the first time the books containing chapters about animal rights have been provided to the students studying in the schools of the federal capital.

According to the details, first phase of publication of books has been completed and these would also be provided to remaining schools within short period of time. The teachers have also been given guidelines about how to teach these books to the students who should know about importance of animal rights in the society.

The administration of schools will also arrange study tours of their respective students to green areas to let them observe wildlife animals closely and develop love for them. The teachers have hoped that learning about love and compassion towards animals would also help the young learners to focus on human rights.

The book covers basic concepts of animal rights, different forms of abuse and neglect, Islamic principles of animal care, and legal aspects of animal rights. It also includes strategies to ensure the protection of animals. An official of the education ministry has said, “Animal rights activists will also visit schools and teach children about keeping pets. They will tell kids that pets cannot just be kept for fun, and make them realise that animals are a responsibility.”

“The children need to understand that they cannot throw stones at stray dogs. That it is better to neuter these animals. Even our religion teaches us to respect every living being and emphasises how animals should be protected,” he said. National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat was tasked to develop the Supplementary Reading Material (SRM) to raise awareness about animal rights among the children initially from the schools located in Islamabad Capital Territory.

The social organisations have also underlined the need that similar material about animal rights should also be distributed among politicians, bureaucrats, policemen and other government officials so that they make effective policies in this respect. Head of PM’s Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi has said “The curriculum about animal welfare and animal well-being has been added to children’s textbooks on the directions of the prime minister who was concerned about the growing intolerance in society. It is very important that our children learn compassion and tolerance in the schools.”