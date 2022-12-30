Eleven arrested

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi District Police on Thursday managed to net 11 lawbreakers including drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders and recovered ‘charras’, liquor, weapons, ammunition and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, Westridge and Jatli police netted three accused and recovered 2,290 grams of ‘charras’. Waris Khan, R. A. Bazar, and Kahuta police held three accused for having 35 litres of liquor.
Similarly, Rawat and R.A. Bazar police arrested five accused and recovered five 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.
Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars conducted raids in different areas and netted 28. Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused while further investigations are underway.
Islamabad : In the annual elections of new office-bearers of Academic Staff Association , Quaid-i-Azam University ,...
Islamabad : The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad has issued Rs4.5 million for deserving students of the university under...
Islamabad : National University of Modern Languages and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants International ...
Islamabad : The 7th International Water Conference on ‘Water Security and Climate Change Adaptability’ was...
Islamabad : The first-ever National Transgender Fellowship Programme has been launched for the transgender community...
Islamabad : A Central Endowment Fund worth Rs200 million will be established under Livestock Compensation Scheme to...
Comments