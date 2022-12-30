Eleven arrested

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi District Police on Thursday managed to net 11 lawbreakers including drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders and recovered ‘charras’, liquor, weapons, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai, Westridge and Jatli police netted three accused and recovered 2,290 grams of ‘charras’. Waris Khan, R. A. Bazar, and Kahuta police held three accused for having 35 litres of liquor.

Similarly, Rawat and R.A. Bazar police arrested five accused and recovered five 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars conducted raids in different areas and netted 28. Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused while further investigations are underway.