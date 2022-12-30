Confusion over extension of winter vacation

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) issued two notifications simultaneously on Thursday evening regarding extension of winter vacation which created confusion among the staff and students. Both the notifications were circulated through WhatsApp.

According to the first notification, the winter vacation in all educational institutions working under the ambit of FDE are extended up to January 8, 2023 due to extreme weather conditions and the educational institutions shall reopen on January 9, 2023.

Later on another notification issued in suppression of the earlier one that winter vacation in educational institutions for class prep to class X are extended up to January 8, 2023. However the classes for XI onward shall commence from January 2, 2023. A teacher at Islamabad Model School, G-8 on the condition of anonymity said, “This is not the first time that FDE created confusion. A similar situation was arisen on November 9 when we got a total of five notifications through Whatsapp regarding restoration of public holiday on Iqbal Day including two notifications from FDE. At that time staff at our school was facing anxiety because of the conflicting notifications successively coming about Iqbal Day. FDE authorities should issue only one notification after thinking carefully because multiple notifications create confusion among teachers, students and their parents.