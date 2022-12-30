CPWB holds round table conference

LAHORE:Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab and Search for Justice hosted an inter-provincial round table conference on child protection in provincial capital on Thursday.
Secretary Social Welfare Department Gilgit Baltistan, DG Child Protection Bureau Punjab, Chief Protection Officer Child Protection and Welfare Commission KPK, Director Child Protection Unit Balochistan, DG Child Protection Institute Islamabad, team of Search for Justice and Member Punjab NCRC, attended this conference.
CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad said that this meeting has been organised for the first time to have good coordination between provinces and sharing of experiences and best practices in each province related to the protection of children's rights. “Children hold utmost importance for everyone no matter which province they are from, hence, efforts must be made to have an effective referral system.
