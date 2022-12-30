‘Country’s cultural heritage undermined’

LAHOREL:An expert on geography, environment and water resource management from UK delivering a lecture said that it is a big tragedy that due to colonial thinking even after gaining the physical independence over seven decades ago.
Dr Daanish Mustafa, professor of Critical Geography and Environment, Kings College London was delivering a lecture titled “Decolonizing Water? Understanding Pakistan Floods 2022 as Part of the Colonial Present” at a private University organised by Voltaire Society and Department of Political Science and International Relations under the auspices of Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. Dr Daanish said the policies of colonial present of Pakistan disallowing the country to free itself from the colonial legacy, has been the reason for the flood devastation occurred in Pakistan.
LAHORE:Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab and Search for Justice hosted an inter-provincial round table...
LAHORE:Despite rain and cold, hundreds of schoolteachers continued their protest at Club Chowk on Thursday demanding...
LAHORE:Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday said the government...
LAHORE:King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Mahmood Ayyaz visited Govt Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital on...
LAHORE:In the third and final day of 32nd Waris Shah International Conference on Peace & Literature organised by World...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has rejected the buzz about installing a technocrat caretaker setup for a...
Comments