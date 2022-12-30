‘Country’s cultural heritage undermined’

LAHOREL:An expert on geography, environment and water resource management from UK delivering a lecture said that it is a big tragedy that due to colonial thinking even after gaining the physical independence over seven decades ago.

Dr Daanish Mustafa, professor of Critical Geography and Environment, Kings College London was delivering a lecture titled “Decolonizing Water? Understanding Pakistan Floods 2022 as Part of the Colonial Present” at a private University organised by Voltaire Society and Department of Political Science and International Relations under the auspices of Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. Dr Daanish said the policies of colonial present of Pakistan disallowing the country to free itself from the colonial legacy, has been the reason for the flood devastation occurred in Pakistan.