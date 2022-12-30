Governor signs three bills

LAHORE:Governor Balighur Rehman accorded his assent and signed three bills in public interest. After the approval by the governor, these three bills will be called Acts and will come into force immediately.

The assented bills include: The Khatamun-Nabiyyeen University, Lahore Bill 2022, The Punjab Holy Quran (Printing and Recording) (Amendment) Bill 2022, and The University of Gujrat (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Furthermore, the governor as chancellor approved various summaries. He approved the appointment of Dr Muhammad Amjad Department of Electronics Engineering as Dean of Engineering Faculty of Islamia University Bahawalpur for a period of three years or till his superannuation, whichever is earlier. The governor has appointed Shahid Javed of Government College University Faisalabad as Controller of Examination (BS 20) for a period of three years, on contract basis (not extendable), on terms and conditions notified by Higher Education Department.

The governor has nominated Vice Chancellor of Government College Women University Faisalabad Professor Dr Rubina Farooq as Syndicate Member of Sargodha University for a period of three years or till the completion of her tenure as Vice Chancellor, whichever is earlier. He also approved the appointment of Prof Dr Malik Ghulam Bahlol as Dean, Faculty of Education, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi for three years or till his superannuation, whichever is earlier.

He nominated five persons as members of the Academic Council of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi. Among those nominated are Professor Hina Tayyaba Vice Chancellor, Institute of Fashion Design, Lahore, Dr Nabila Zaka Senator Research Fellow Health Sciences Academy Islamabad, Dr Ayesha Mohyuddin, Professor Biological Sciences, National University of Medical Sciences, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib Executive Director of Akhuwat Foundation and Dr Naima Ansari, President of Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry are included. Punjab Governor appointed Prof Dr Sarwet Rasul, as Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Fatima Jinnah University, Rawalpindi for a period of three years or till her superannuation, whichever is earlier. While additional charge of Registrar, Controller Examination and Treasurer of Punjab University of Examination and Treasurer Technology (PUT) Rasool, Mandi Bahauddin Registrar, is given to Muhammad Arshad, Principal PUT Mandi. Bahauddin, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mudassar Ghafoor (BS 21) Punjab University Jhelum and Ahmed Jameel Turk, Additional Controller Examination, Gujarat University respectively.