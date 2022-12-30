WMOs imparted medicolegal training

LAHORE:Women Medical Officers (WMOs) were imparted training regarding medicolegal examination of female victims of sexual assault at a workshop held in the office of Surgeon Medicolegal Punjab in collaboration with Department of Forensic Medicine QAMC, Bahawalpur.

Surgeon Medicolegal Punjab Lahore Prof Dr Arif Rasheed Malik while imparting training to the participants highlighted the important legal points regarding medicolegal examination in light of the rulings of Lahore High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan. The participants were imparted training in taking history, physical examination, collection, sealing and dispatch of material to PFSA and finalisation of medicolegal certificates.

Prof Dr Talha Naeem and his team conducted practical training sessions for training of WMOs. 36 WMOs from Lahore division participated in the training workshop.