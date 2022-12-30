Immediate polls vital to boost economy: PTI

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister and Government spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema Thursday said immediate transparent elections would boost the national economy.
In a statement, the spokesman said workers of textile industry are facing uncertain circumstances as the industry is on the verge of collapse. She said political and economic situation is deteriorating rapidly. She accused the rulers of federal government of serving their own interests. The spokesperson criticised the closing of corruption cases against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Nawaz and other political leaders. She said our foreign exchange reserves have alarmingly decreased and now we cannot import anything.
