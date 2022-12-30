IGP issues guidelines for registration of FIRs

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, concerned over reports that members of the pubic are facing difficulties in the registration of their complaints, has issued guidelines to his subordinates.

Officials said the directions had been issued to all additional IGs and DIGs across the province, including the DIGs of the CIA and East, South and West ranges of Karachi. The directions also mentioned apex court orders of some previous hearings. IGP Memon directed that, according to Section 154 of the CrPC, an FIR is only the first information given to the local police about the commission of a cognizable offence.

For instance, he said, information received from any source that a murder has been committed in a village is to be a valid and sufficient basis for the registration of an FIR. If the information received by the local police about commission of a cognizable offence also contains a version as to how the relevant offence has been committed, by whom it has been committed and in which background it has been committed, then that version of the incident is only the version of the informant and nothing more and such version is not to be unreservedly accepted by the investigating officer as the truth or the whole truth.

According to the directives, upon the registration of an FIR, a criminal case comes into existence and that case is to be assigned a number, such a case carries the same number till the final decision of the matter.

During the investigation conducted after the registration of an FIR, the investigating officer may record any number of versions of the same incident brought to his notice by different persons, and those versions are to be recorded by him under Section 161 of the CrPC in the same case.

No separate FIR is to be recorded for any new version of the same incident brought to the notice of the investigating officer during the investigation of the case. During the investigation, the investigating officer is obliged to investigate the matter from all possible angles while keeping in view all the versions of the incident brought to his notice and, as required by Rule 25.2(3) of the Police Rules, 1934, it is the duty of an investigating officer to find out the truth of the matter under investigation. “His object shall be to discover the actual facts of the case and to arrest the real offender or offenders. He shall not commit himself prematurely to any view of the facts for or against any person.”

IGP Memon directed that ordinarily no person be arrested straightaway only because he has been nominated as an accused person in an FIR or in any other version of the incident brought to the notice of the investigating officer by any person until the investigating officer feels satisfied that sufficient justification exists for his arrest and for such justification. He is to be guided by the relevant provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 and the Police Rules, 1934.

According to the relevant provisions of the code and the rules, a suspect is not to be arrested straightaway or as a matter of course and, unless the situation on the ground so warrants, the arrest is to be deferred till such time that sufficient material or evidence becomes available on the record of investigation prima facie satisfying the investigating officer regarding correctness of the allegations levelled against such suspect or regarding his involvement in the crime in issue.

He added that upon conclusion of the investigation the report to be submitted under Section 173 of CrPC is to be based upon the actual facts discovered during the investigation irrespective of the version of the incident advanced by the first informant or any other version brought to the notice of the investigating officer by any other person. He further directed the officials to distribute the same guidelines amongst all field units, operations and investigation units and all SHOs to apprise and adhere to compliance, under intimation to this office.