New PAMH office-bearers elected unopposed

The Pakistan Association for Mental Health (PAMH) has held its elections, and the following candidates have been elected unopposed after the scrutiny of the nomination papers by Dr Tariq Sohail of Sohail University, who was the election commissioner.

Dr Syed Ali Wasif , president, Owaisuddin Ahmed, vice president, Dr Ajmal Mughal, general secretary, Nasir Masood, joint secretary, Mrs. Anis Haroon, treasurer, and Eraj Kamal, Nasrin Hussain, Madiha Rana and Dr Saima Qureshi have been elected as executive committee members, according to a statement issued by the PAMH.

The PAMH is an association that has been working for the promotion, awareness, and destigmatising of mental health for more than fifty years. The association was founded in 1970 by Professor Dr Syed Haroon Ahmed, and now he is leading it as patron-in-chief. Prof Haroon Ahmed is an eminent psychiatrist with a dynamic personality, who has devoted his life to the promotion of mental health, peace, social sciences, and human rights.