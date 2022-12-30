Commissioner imposes ban on pressure horns, revolving lights

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Thursday imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of pressure horns, tint sheets for vehicle glasses, and fancy number plates for a period of two months.

Additionally, green and blue number plates, hooters, sirens and revolving lights have been banned till March 1, 2023. According to a notification issued by the Commissioner Office, an order was passed on December 12 to remove pressure horns, fancy and unauthorised number plates, locally tinted glasses, unauthorised hooters and sirens, unauthorised revolving bar lights from vehicles.

In order to implement the order in letter and spirit, the commissioner said that his office would take necessary actions in the days to come. The commissioner had directed all the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to take action against the violators in coordination with the senior superintendent of police and get violators booked under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code in writing at police stations against violations of the notification.