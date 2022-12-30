Murad terms rehabilitation of flood victims, mitigation of pandemic’s impact major challenges

The rehabilitation of the flood-hit people in the province and mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic are big challenges for the Sindh government.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this while addressing the participants of the 52nd PN Staff Course and 20th Correspondence Staff Course at the CM House. A spokesperson for the CM Sindh said that the latter termed the rehabilitation of the flood-hit people, and framing and effective policy to mitigate the negative impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic along with tapping opportunities in the post-Covid world were major challenges for him.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Planning and Development Board Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnejo, and secretaries of different departments. Shah said Pakistan was a country of over 200 million people, and by 2025, we would have 100 million people in the middle class, making Pakistan, the world’s 10th largest middle-class country.

He added that Pakistan promised to become one of the fastest-growing economies, and he was confident that with the development of infrastructure and investments in energy, education, vocational training and health care, we were poised to take off and compete alongside the rest of the world.

Talking about the devastating floods of 2022, the CM said Sindh was passing through one of the most challenging times of its history, and it was quite explicit from the unprecedented and heavy torrential rains that occurred in July and August that claimed lives of 801 persons, including 151 women and 339 children, and left around 8,442 injured.

He added that as per the livestock department, around 436,000 livestock had perished, 2,087,186 houses damaged, and crops standing over 3,777,272 acres washed away. A survey of the works and services department indicated that around 860 roads (8,463 km), 165 bridges, 1,749 culverts and 2,115 causeways were badly damaged during the floods, the CM maintained. Shah said that in order to address the crisis, his government carried out relief and rescue operations, under which 22 tent cities were established in Malir, Jamshoro, Dadu, Matiari, Thatta, Khairpur and Kamber-Shahdadkot. The Sindh government also distributed relief items, including 873,000 tents, 3,775,560 mosquito nets, 2,425,318 rations bags, and 1,411,416 blankets among the flood victims, he added.

He explained that the Sindh government had also been working with the World Bank and had established a public sector company for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged houses in the calamity-hit areas.

Karachi, the financial hub and port city of Pakistan, was the world’s seventh largest city, the CM said, adding that the industry and business success were fundamentally dependent on two key criteria — connectivity and access to the commercial centre. “This makes Sindh, including Karachi and its surrounding areas, an ideal business destination.”

Talking about economic opportunities in the province, Shah said special economic zones such as Dhabeji, a priority project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would facilitate investments for establishing new enterprises. He also mentioned two economic zones approved by the Federal government, namely the Naushehro Feroz Industrial Park and Bhulari Special Economic Zone.

He said that in addition to them, the Khairpur Special Economic Zone had already been completed and industrial units were being set up there. Shah said that his government was working hard on the development of the Education City in Karachi and had established a Sindh Enterprise Development Fund.

He added that the fund was meant for providing facilities in terms of technical assistance, assistance in preparing feasibilities, assistance in obtaining loans from banks, assistance in preparing applications as well as financial Assistance, including the payment of interest (KIBOR) at a 100 per cent subsidy on the capital cost.

Talking about the challenges, the CM said that effective policy to mitigate the negative impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and tapping opportunities in the post-Covid world were big challenges.