As the winter has set in so has the age-old saga of smog. The problem has been building up over the years and this is perhaps the most severe smog in living memory. Although Lahore and Peshawar have received the worst of it, there are few urban centres that have not suffered from a collapse in air quality. All the major cities and metropolises of Pakistan are reeling from the unprecedented smog. The smog problem first emerged in northern Punjab some 20 years ago and since then it has only worsened and spread thanks to the neglect of our rulers. Deforestation, vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, fossil-fuel-fired power stations, waste-burning and coal burned by thousands of brick kilns spread over the region are some of the main contributors of smog.

The government can still play its part by devising and implementing some practical and pragmatic measures. It should keep a check on deforestation, encourage the use of zigzag technology in brick kilns, ensure the reduction of crop burning, issue tickets to owners of smoke-emitting vehicles and last but not the least take to task the industrial sector and the ever sprawling housing societies. The latter is the main culprit behind deforestation.

Muhammad Nalemitho Aalmani

Dokri