What’s the cause?

The resurgence of terrorist attacks in Pakistan is a cause for great concern. After the APS attack, the people were told that terrorism would be rooted out of Pakistan. Sadly, this has not been the case.

The people of Pakistan deserve an explanation as to why we are being forced to relive so much loss and trauma. Furthermore, there is an urgent need to initiate an enquiry as to what is behind this resurgence.

Mahnoor Yaqoob

Karachi