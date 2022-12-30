Underage marriage is a prevalent problem in Pakistan. This problem deprives girls of their basic rights, especially their right to an education and employment. This leaves them completely dependent on their families or husbands.
The authorities have to take a stricter approach against underage marriage as it both violates women’s rights and goes against our laws.
Qais Gulzar
Turbat
As the winter has set in so has the age-old saga of smog. The problem has been building up over the years and this is...
The resurgence of terrorist attacks in Pakistan is a cause for great concern. After the APS attack, the people were...
This refers to the article ‘Fixing the taxation system’ by Dr Ishrat Husain. Pakistan has long been facing the...
This letter refers to the article ‘Pakistan’s Covid lessons’ by Dr Faisal Sultan. The article provides a great...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Dreaming in technocrat’ . For the political parties there is one way to take...
Pakistan, and Balochistan in particular, have a growing drug problem. Drugs are being smuggled into the country and...
Comments