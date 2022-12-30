 
Friday December 30, 2022
Underage marriage

December 30, 2022

Underage marriage is a prevalent problem in Pakistan. This problem deprives girls of their basic rights, especially their right to an education and employment. This leaves them completely dependent on their families or husbands.

The authorities have to take a stricter approach against underage marriage as it both violates women’s rights and goes against our laws.

Qais Gulzar

Turbat

