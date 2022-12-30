This letter refers to the editorial ‘Dreaming in technocrat’ (December 29, 2022). For the political parties there is one way to take advantage of technocrats and that is to attract real technical expertise into their fold. All political parties should start campaigns and invite people with technical and scientific knowledge to join their parties. They need to overhaul the inner setups and offer memberships to people of knowledge who have capabilities and qualifications to fix the governance problems.

They should register those people as party members and also offer part-time slots to those professionals who cannot join full-time due to their professional affiliations. The next step for the parties is to market them to their voter base. The time of electables and dynastic politics has gone due to continuous failures of governance in attempting to put the country back on track and fix the economy. We need fresh blood in our politics and ample human resources at our disposal to initiate the damage repair.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada