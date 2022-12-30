 
Friday December 30, 2022
Newspost

Drugs epidemic

December 30, 2022

Pakistan, and Balochistan in particular, have a growing drug problem. Drugs are being smuggled into the country and many young people have become addicts. As a result, families and communities in many parts of the country are being destroyed.

The government has to start a campaign against those bringing drugs into our country as they are the root of this problem.

Sangeen Rafiq

Turbat

