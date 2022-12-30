Rohingya plight

The plight of the Rohingya refugees has been largely going unnoticed by international media. According to the latest reports, at least 175 people adrift at sea have been rescued by fishermen in the waters of Indonesia near the Aceh province; the survivors have said that 20 people died during the journey and were thrown overboard. Though now more than 200 rescued Rohingya refugees are receiving emergency health assistance in Indonesia, their calls on the regional countries to assist them fell on deaf ears for weeks. In the past couple of years thousands of Rohingya have opted for extremely risky journeys overseas in rickety wooden boats. Their miserable lives in Myanmar and in Bangladesh’s dilapidated refugee camps have forced them to leave land even at the cost of risking their lives. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other UN organizations have been calling for a more sympathetic approach to Rohingya refugees. Most of the refugees who embark on this treacherous journey are already malnourished and barely able to withstand the sea voyage to unknown lands that takes weeks and even months while their boats drift from one point to another.

When at least five boats carrying hundreds of refugees left the coast of Cox’s Bazar in November, the largest Rohingya settlement in Bangladesh was teeming with refugees in extremely unhygienic conditions. They made an attempt to cross the Andaman Sea to another host country but their hopes shattered when they were repeatedly refused any assistance despite pleas for help. Though countries such as Sri Lanka and Vietnam have rescued a couple of boats, others remained adrift for weeks without food and drinking water. The countries in the region must not refuse assistance and rescue the refugees stranded at sea. It is worth recalling that nearly a million Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh five years ago following a brutal crackdown by the Myanmar military. Essentially it is the Myanmar military and then the Bangladesh government that are responsible for this pitiful situation. For the Rohingya, much time has already been lost and they can barely afford to spend more months or years in refugee camps, aware that they cannot return to the homes they have known for generations.