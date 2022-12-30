KATI hails SBP decision on LCs

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade Industry (KATI) on Thursday hailed an announcement made by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) of opening letters of credit (LCs) from January 2, terming the decision favourable for the country’s economy.

KATI president Faraz-ur-Rehman said the ban had caused a shortage of essential raw materials, which severely affected the export sector.

The central bank recently announced that LCs for import of goods would be opened from January 02, 2023.

Rehman said the decision would contribute in ending an ongoing crisis in the country and soon the raw materials stuck at the port would be cleared, which is likely to increase exports.

He was of the view that the implementation of the no remittance involved clause in LCs would not affect the foreign exchange reserves, however, “if the government relaxes the condition of prior permission from the State Bank, the difficulties of the industry will be further reduced”.

KATI chief said the decision would help in saving thousands of jobs and contribute in making the industry economically stable.

Rehman further said the government should formulate an economic policy in consultation with industrialists and other stakeholders to ensure the use of valuable foreign exchange in development works.