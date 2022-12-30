Gold drops Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs182,600 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs85 to Rs156,721.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $4 to $1,807 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,050 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,757.54.

Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.