Rupee inches down

KARACHI: The rupee ended a little weaker against the dollar on Thursday, with analysts anticipating that the currency would continue to weaken in coming days on a widening gap between interbank and grey market rates, delay in the IMF loan programme, and a lack of funding from other external sources.

The local unit closed at 226.41 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 226.37. It fell by 0.02 percent on day-on-day.

In the open market, however, the domestic currency ended steady at 235.50 to the dollar.

Analysts expect the rupee to lose more ground in the days ahead.

Analysts believe that the rate needs to change in order to bridge the gap with the black market, particularly if anticipated flows from Saudi Arabia do not occur.

A significant setback for the market was a reduction in remittances. Some analysts blamed it on the growing interbank gap versus the grey market.

The market is still in the dark about friendly countries providing financial assistance to Pakistan. Even the anticipated $1.2 billion refinancing from Chinese commercial banks never materialised. There is much uncertainty around the IMF programme.