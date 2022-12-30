Generosity insufficient

LAHORE: Many families have fallen in poverty in recent years as Pakistani consumers have never experienced sustained double-digit inflation for over four years that in the past eight months averaged over 20 percent.

Most of them were not born into poverty. Never before such a large number of people have fallen into poverty within their lifetimes as is happening in recent months in Pakistan.

Poverty is on the rise due to many factors. Usually the families lacking employment and no income for over six months fall into poverty.

However, this time around, even those in decent employment (by 2018 standard) have fallen into poverty. The reasons are obvious – dollar rate has increased from Rs118 to Rs225 in the last 53 months. Food inflation has reached the roof. Petrol rates have doubled. Power rates have also doubled, gas prices have increased by 50 percent. Medicine prices have almost tripled.

Any inflationary impact that increases the rates of food badly impacts the majority of people living in Pakistan as more than 80 percent of them earn less than $2 per day. But the food prices have gone so high that now even those earning $3 per day are equally impacted.

Those earning $2 per day after consuming 100 percent of their income on food still semi-starve and depend upon charity for all other essential needs. The ones earning $3 a day consume 80 percent of the income on food and hardly manage other needs from the remaining income. It is time for starvation for those 30 percent of the population that the government officially recognises as living below the poverty line.

Conventionally, poverty has been measured as a stock, considering the numbers of poor people at a particular moment in time. Such stocks can be compared across two points in time and the net change calculated.

Such analysis does not reveal, however, exactly how this change was derived: how many people fell into poverty within the specified time frame, and how many others concurrently escaped poverty?

Poverty is definitely on the rise in Pakistan as its citizen’s fight to buy wheat, rice or ghee at whatever price they can get it. In some cases, availability of the commodity also matters.

Vegetables have gone out of the reach of the poor. Onions are retailed above Rs400/kg.

Except for executive level income groups or elite class, the majority of families in Pakistan buy food on a daily basis. There are families in poor localities that cannot afford to buy even 10kg wheat flour bag. In normal circumstances, they used to buy one or two kg of this commodity on a daily basis or the shopkeeper in their neighbourhood provided them the 10kg bag on credit. Credit is not available these days for grocery buying.

Philanthropists are at a loss whether to use their resources on projects that create an impact on society or divert the entire amount to address the hunger of the people. Hungry population looks more miserable than patients in the hospitals. But then to treat the same number of patients they need to spare three times higher amount as the treatment cost has tripled.

Generosity is not a bad thing. Or put another way, lack of generosity is almost certainly a bad thing, given the enormous needs and problems society is up against.