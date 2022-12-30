FPCCI demands single window labour, industrial laws for better compliance

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) asked the government to bring all labour and industrial relations-related laws and regulations under a single window on Thursday to facilitate both the employers and employees.

All laws in a single window would enhance their compliance and help in generating better revenue streams for Employees Old Age Benefits Institute (EOBI) and Worker’s Welfare Fund (WWF), the FPCCI chief Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said.

He was speaking on the occasion of a visit of the Sindh’s provincial minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani at the FPCCI head office.

“Labour laws should be streamlined, simplified, and updated, while anomalies be taken out to encourage all businesses to enroll under EOBI,” he said.

Suleman Chawla, senior vice president at FPCCI, apprised the session that the country needed to reform its labour laws to retain the status of GSP+ or even attain an even higher status, i.e. GSP++ or GSP 2.0.

He maintained that the federal and provincial governments should incentivise the compliance with EOBI, WWF and other labour levies as the business, industry and trade was already under tremendous pressure due to the abysmal ranking of Pakistan in ease of doing business and cost of doing business indices.

Engr. M. A. Jabbar, vice president of FPCCI, noted that voluntary compliance with EOBI could increase if there was a single levy. He added that Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) had not delivered on its promises as workers did not get proper healthcare services at their hospitals.

Shabbir Mansha of FPCCI proposed that the ministry of labour and FPCCI should set up a liaison committee to sort out all pending matters in an alternative resolution mechanism. He highlighted the need to bring all labour-related regulatory bodies under one window, saying one registration should be enough for all the regulations and levies.

Fareed Mahmood Ghani, convener of the FPCCI’s advisory council on industrial relations and labour laws, informed that there had been an enhanced awareness among the employers pertaining to labour-related regulations.

Saeed Ghani said the provincial government understands the importance of the business community, saying businesses need to make profit to keep their workers continually employed and paid.

“The institution of EOBI should be effectively and categorically devolved to provinces; so that, the Government of Sindh can take care of its working-class efficiently and without any interference,” he said.

He said there was a need to upgrade hospitals under SESSI with modern equipment, infrastructure, and senior doctors.

Ghani expressed his desire to frequently visit FPCCI as his focal point for better liaison with the business community. He also welcomed the proposal to form the liaison committee between FPCCI and his ministry.