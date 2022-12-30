Oil trims losses as softer dollar offsets demand fears

LONDON: Oil prices pared losses after falling by over $2 earlier in the session, as a weaker dollar partially offset demand fears resulting from surging Covid-19 cases in China.

Brent futures for February were down $1.08, or 1.3 percent, at $82.18 a barrel by 1439 GMT. The more active March contract shed 1.26 percent to $82.93/bbl, after falling by over $2 earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.07, or 1.36 percent, to $77.89 a barrel, after reaching session lows of $76.79.

The contracts pared losses as the U.S. dollar slipped, with investors on edge at the end of the year as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled.

A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and can boost demand.

The scale of the latest Chinese Covid outbreak and doubts over official data prompted some countries to enact new travel rules on Chinese visitors, even as the world's largest crude oil importer began dismantling the world's strictest Covid regime of lockdowns and testing.

"The lack of clarity over the virus situation in China has prompted some new travel rules from various countries, which could serve as some dampener for previous optimism," said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG.

Oil markets were also buffeted by expectations of another U.S. interest rate increase, as the Federal Reserve tries to limit price rises in a tight labour market.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week as imports climbed and exports fell, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said. Oil stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 195,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said. Net U.S. crude imports rose by 1.33 million barrels per day, EIA said.

"While oil prices suffered from the surprise crude build as result of higher net-imports of crude, the report itself was positive, showing a solid rebound in implied oil demand, resulting in large draws of refined products last week," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

U.S. oil product supplied last week rose to its highest since Dec. 2021, according to Wednesday's EIA petroleum status report.

Refinery crude runs rose by 173,000 barrels per day in the last week, and utilization rates rose by 1.1 percentage points in the week, the EIA said.

U.S. gasoline stocksfell by 3.1 million barrels in the week to 223 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 500,000 barrel increase. "There was a decent draw to gasoline inventories amid a tick higher in implied gasoline demand, as consumers dashed to the pumps ahead of both holiday travel and the bomb cyclone," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at data provider Kpler.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 300,000 barrels in the week to 120.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Markets, however, drew some support from Russian President Vladimir Putin's ban on exports of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by a Western price cap.