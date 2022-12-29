 
December 29, 2022
National

Man commits suicide

By Our Correspondent
December 29, 2022

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Factory Area on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Aftab. Police said Aftab jumped in front of the moving train near Model Town Kutchery.

