Four fighters martyred in IIOJ&K

NEW DELHI: Police in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) said government forces killed four suspected freedom fighters in a gun battle on Wednesday.

A top police officer, Mukesh Singh, said troops intercepted a truck in the outskirts of Jammu city early Wednesday following its “unusual movement” on a highway. As the troops began searching the truck, gunfire came from inside it, to which the troops retaliated, leading to a gunfight, Singh told reporters.

Police said four suspected fighters were killed and authorities recovered at least eight automatic rifles and some ammunition from the truck. According to police, the driver of the truck escaped and a search was under way to find him. There was no independent confirmation of the alleged gun battle.