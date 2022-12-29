Official reviews law and order in Malakand division

MINGORA: A high-level meeting was held at the Commissioner's Office in Saidu Sharif revised plans of the National Action Plan and the law and order situation at the divisional level.

The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai. Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan also participated in the meeting, says a handout.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners, officers of intelligence, Anti-Terrorism, Anti-Narcotics, Customs, national financial institutions and police.

The authorities briefed the meeting in detail on the measures and future action plans regarding law and order at the division level and the revised action plan under the NAP.

The meeting reviewed actions on prevention of terrorist financing, prevention of illegal weapons, illegal explosives, counter-narcotics, anti-smuggling, and prevention of extortion, cyber-crime and illegal documentation.

The meeting also reviewed measures for bringing terrorists and their facilitators to justice while measures to eradicate extremism were also discussed.

Presiding over the meeting, Malakand Division Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation. He said that the protection of life and property of people was the primary responsibility of the state and no sacrifice would be spared to fulfill this important duty.