Awareness walk on 7th national census today

PESHAWAR: In order to highlight the importance of the 7th National Census, a grand public awareness walk has been organised today by the Census Division and Census Office Peshawar in collaboration with the Department of Local Government and Elections KP.

A handout said that the walk would start today (Thursday) at 11am from Statistics Office at State Life Building, would pass through cantonment areas and culminate at the Peshawar Press Club.

People from various walks of life have been invited to participate in the walk.