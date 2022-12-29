Five soldiers injured in North Waziristan suicide attack

MIRANSHAH: Five personnel of the security forces sustained injuries when a suicide bomber hit a checkpost with his explosive laden vehicle in Ipi area in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday.
Official sources said that a suicide bomber struck the checkpost of security forces with a vehicle loaded with explosives in Ipi area in Mir Ali tehsil.
As a result, five soldiers identified as Sepoys Sajid, Zakir Shah, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Usman Ghani and Ahsan Naseer sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for medication. Soon after the incident, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
