Police committed to eradicate crime

Islamabad: The Eagle Sq­uad of Islamabad Capital Police checked a total of 2,263 suspicious persons, motorcycles and vehicles in the last 24 hours with a purpose to eradicate crime from the city and to enhance the security, a police said.

The Eagle Squad is working under a safe city Islamabad centralized system, which is deployed in different areas of the city for patrolling and playing an important role in crime prevention

During the last 24 hours, the officials of Eagle Squads checked a total of 348 pedestrians, 1,227 motorcycles and 212 vehicles during special and snap checking out of which 285 suspicious motorcycles and 18 vehicles were impounded at various police stations.