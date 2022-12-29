Construction of flyover to cost number of trees

Islamabad: A thick tree cover has been removed from area measuring approximately 300 meters for construction of a flyover in the area adjoining Sector E-11 on main Margalla Road.

According to the details, the roots of these trees are still under the ground but their structures have been completely removed with the help of heavy machinery that is still on the spot for some more work to be done in next few days. The local people have informed that most of these trees were planted by them as part of the tree plantation campaigns and they even took care for their survival in last few years.

Former prime minister Imran Khan had categorically stated that if there was a need to remove tree for any development project then it could only be shifted to any other place. This policy was also adopted by the Shehbaz-led government and the climate change ministry also issued directives that no tree would be chopped in the project rather these would be transplanted to an alternative site.

The civic agency used modern tree transplanting machinery in 2020 to relocate trees to another area when it started work on the sectors G-7 and G-8 underpass on Faisal Avenue.

The transplanting machinery was used on the recommendations from a committee set up on the directions of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) for scientifically transplanting grown trees that stand to be affected due to the development projects. The grown-up trees were also shifted to other safer places while carrying out multi-million Rawal Dam Chowk project.

When contacted, an official of the civic agency said “All development projects are being carried out in line with the Islamabad Master Plan that was approved by the federal cabinet.”