27 recovered vehicles handed over to owners

Islamabad: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) of the Islamabad capital police in a crackdown against car lifters apprehended seven criminals including four members of two notorious gangs besides recovery of 27 vehicles worth millions of rupees from their possession, a police spokesman said.

A graceful ceremony to hand over the keys of recovered vehicles to their rightful owners was held in which CPO Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha and SSP (Operations) Malik Jamil Zafar handed over the keys.

The owners of the vehicles expressed their gratitude and highly praised the performance of the department, also thanked IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, CPO Operations, SSP Investigation Farhat Abbas Kazmi and the AVLU police team. CPO (Operations) said that, a strategy to curb the car lifting in the city was made following which seven car lifters were apprehended who were later identified as Muhammad Rashid, Zubair Khan, Ghafoor Khan, Munir Khan, Anjum Habib and Muhammad Qasim.