Constables’ recruitment test on Saturday

Islamabad: Recruitment for the post of constables in Islamabad Capital Police is continued. Islamabad Capital Police has released the schedule of written exams for the recruitment of Constables, a police spokesman said.
The recruitment process is being supervised by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan to make it transparent and merit-based. Written test will be held on 31 December at Islamabad Sports Complex at 8 am. Candidates from Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir who pass the physical test will participate in the written exam. Candidates must bring original CNIC card, verified roll number slip, paper board and ball point with them at the sports complex.
