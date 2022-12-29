Vawda resigns as senator

ISLAMABAD: In the light of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan order, former federal minister Faisal Vawda, who was elected senator on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket last year, resigned from the Senate membership.

After the SC order, the erstwhile close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, stayed away from the Senate’s two recent sessions, consisting of four short sittings, and met Senate chairman Wednesday and presented him his resignation, which was accepted and a notification was issued accordingly.

The Supreme Court had overturned Vawda’s lifelong disqualification and disqualified him from the current legislature after he admitted the mistake of submitting a false affidavit during the hearing of a petition seeking to end his lifelong disqualification. He had approached the apex court in January this year after the Islamabad High Court dismissed his petition against his disqualification after being disqualified for life by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the hearing, the apex court had given two options to him: admit his mistake and be disqualified under Section 63(1)(c) or else the court would proceed in the lifelong disqualification case under 62(1)(f); Vawda admitted to having had submitted a false affidavit of giving up American citizenship and announced his resignation from the Senate seat and apologised to the Supreme Court on the matter.

The Supreme Court had set aside the decision of the Election Commission and the IHC against Vawda and ordered him to send his resignation to the Senate chairman. In its verdict, the apex court had overturned his lifelong disqualification and declared him eligible for the next general elections and Senate elections.

The ECP had reserved its verdict during this month last year on disqualification petitions against Vawda for dual nationality, under which he was disqualified for life under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution subsequently.

Moreover, the ECP had also withdrawn the notification of his election as a senator, while his vote in the Senate elections as a member of the National Assembly was also declared ‘wrong’: he was accused of concealing his dual citizenship while contesting the National Assembly seat from Karachi in the 2018 general elections, his disqualification case was heard for more than 22 months.