Rs257m approved for drinking water schemes in Tank

TANK: Efforts of the district administration have borne fruit as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government released Rs257 million for drinking water supply schemes in Tank district.
A senior official of the said that the KP government had approved 25 drinking water supply schemes under the “Least Developed Districts Uplift Programme”’ to provide clean drinking water to urban and rural dwellers of the district.
“Provision of clean drinking water to the residents figured high on the priority list of the district administration and the case was thoroughly pursued since I assumed the office and today this longstanding demand of the area is going to be fulfilled as the required funds have been released for supply of clean drinking water schemes,” Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak told journalists.
