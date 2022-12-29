Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Cold and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a shallow trough of westerly wave was affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip the country. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm (snow over the mountains) was expected in north and western Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall was recorded at Turbat, Panjgur and Dalbandin only. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore, it was 5°C and maximum was 19.5°C.
