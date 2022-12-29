Political, economic situation to improve soon: Governor

LAHORE: Several members of the Punjab Assembly called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman here at the Governor’s House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, various issues, including the current political situation of the country was discussed at length.

Speaking on this occasion, the Punjab governor said that PMLN has always respected the institutions and upheld the supremacy of the law and the Constitution.

He said that the experienced team of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was trying to steer the country out of economic crisis.

He said that Alhamdulillah, after making record payments in the first week of December, the risk of default was averted and the political and economic conditions would improve further in the coming days.

On this occasion, the members of the Punjab Assembly were of the unanimous opinion that the constitutional order of the Punjab governor asking the chief minister to take the vote of confidence was the need of the hour, today, he has lost the trust of the majority of the members, but the chief minister refrained from taking the vote of confidence, which proved that the chief minister was afraid that he would not be able to take the vote of confidence.

They said that the previous government pushed the country towards economic crisis by taking record loans, they are still pushing the country towards political and economic instability by doing politics of anarchy.

But now the people have recognised the faces of those people and will not allow them to succeed in their conspiracy to create instability in the country, they added.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed IGP Aamir Zulfiqar called on Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor’s House here.

In the meeting, they discussed about ensuring law and order in the province.

The governor expressed good wishes to Aamir Zulfiqar on assuming the office.

Speaking on this occasion, Baligh-ur-Rahman said that maintaining law and order and protection of life and property of the people were among the government’s priorities.

He urged the IG Punjab to take effective measures to ensure the safety of life and property of the people and to prevent crimes.

The governor said: "I hope that under your leadership, Punjab Police will perform its professional duties in a better way."

He said that the police station culture should change and the police should help the people in the true sense.

IGP said that maintaining law and order in the province was his top priority. He said that in view of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country, security was put on high alert in the province.