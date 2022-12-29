PU awards 5 PhD degrees

LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars. The PhD degrees were awarded to Sohaib Afzaal, in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Food Science & Technology), Shabnum Gull, in the subject of Kashmiryat, Yasmeen Ahmed in the subject of Art & Design, Khalid Hussain in the subject of Commerce and Malka Samra Malik in the subject of Chemistry (Bio-Chemistry).