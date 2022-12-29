Prioritise education, healthcare projects, orders CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has set a record for the fastest work in a short time, surpassing the chief ministers of other provinces in decision-making.

In seven cabinet meetings, a new record has been set for the execution of official work by taking decisions on 371 agenda items; 59 agenda items of local government, 45 for housing, 42 for the home department, 34 for revenue, 36 for finance, 23 for specialised healthcare and 19 for primary & secondary health were decided as Pervaiz Elahi took immediate decisions for the welfare of the people.

A four-hour long meeting was held to review the progress made on the decisions of the cabinet meetings under the chair of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Pervaiz Elahi directed that the public welfare projects should be completed without delay and made it clear that no obstacle would be tolerated. The necessary action for the recruitment should be completed soon, he emphasised and added that education & healthcare projects and recruitment should be prioritised. He also directed to early complete the legislation for government departments to ensure good governance. The chief minister said that the fee for hunting Chinkara for foreign hunters should be set at 25,000 dollars in the next season.

The chief minister noted that the World Bank would give $200 million to the Punjab Affordable Housing Project to provide houses to government employees on retirement. Around 20 centres of excellence would also be established in Tevta and vigilance would be done through drone technology in police and other departments, he said.

Secretaries of the departments concerned presented their reports on the progress made on the cabinet decisions. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi MNA were also present.

The meeting was told that important projects would be completed in Punjab with foreign funding of 850 million dollars. Punjab Open Land Enhancement System would be implemented through foreign funding. The work was in progress on 825 development projects in Punjab and tenders have been issued for 323 local government projects. Meanwhile, a 70 percent increase in registration has been noted by reducing stamp duty by 100 percent.

TRADERS CONVENTION: The chief minister said that our intentions are positive and we are serving the humanity of Allah Almighty along with serving the religion. He stated that he wanted to take the children in the right direction by imparting them religious education. He stated that religion should be kept on top of priorities among the new generation. The CM revealed that the bill of Khatamun Nabiyeen (PBUH) University was passed, adding Khatamun Nabiyeen University would be affiliated with the Al-Azhar University of Egypt.

Addressing the trader community convention here, the CM announced resolving their problems. He denounced that Shehbaz Sharif did not do any work for the uplift of Gujrat during last 20 years, adding Shehbaz Sharif has been badly exposed after becoming Prime Minister. The CM censured that Shehbaz Sharif did a grave injustice by closing down the Seerat Academy. CM remarked that we do not care about PDM and are only focused to serve the people of the Punjab province. Allah Almighty has bestowed on me the position of CM and if Allah Almighty did not want then nothing could be granted.

LAND TRANSFER NOTIFICATION: The chief minister gave the notification for the transfer of land for the district complex Talagang to Hafiz Ammar Yasir, MPA, at his office.

The land of the agriculture department has been transferred to the district administration for the construction of a district complex in the middle of the city for the convenience of the people.

“I fulfilled the promise by giving Talagang a district status,” the CM stated and assured that construction work would be started soon. “The people of Talagang are my own and I want to do more for them”, Pervaiz Elahi added.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir termed Pervaiz Elahi a benefactor of the people and thanked him for granting district status to Talagang and the provision of land for the district complex.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais, acting SMBR Naveed Hussain Shirazi and Malik Nauman Ahmad were also present.