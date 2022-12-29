2,738 cops’ families given welfare grants

LAHORE : LAHORE police have distributed more than Rs49 crore 71 lac 9 thousands among 2,738 families of police personnel this year as welfare grants to financially support and facilitate them in marriages, educational stipends, medical treatment, funeral charges, group insurance and other welfare related matters.

According to a spokesperson for the police, 133 families were distributed an amount of rupees 25 crore and 97 lac as financial grant among employees of the Lahore police and their family members including widows, parents and children of the martyrs and deceased employees. As many as 681 cheque worth rupees 05 crore 83 lac and 45 thousand have been distributed as dowry grant this year. An amount of more than rupees 02 crore 46 lac was also distributed among 806 police personnel as scholarships for education of their children. Similarly, an amount of more than rupees 05 crore 22 lac was also distributed among policemen as group insurance money. Lahore Police distributed an amount of rupees more than 07 crore 01 lac 62 thousand among 37 police personnel as medical treatment this year. As many as 602 families were facilitated with an amount of rupees 02 crore and 03 lac s maintenance allowance. Lahore Police distributed rupees 02 crore and 70 lac among two families of martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during protection of life and properties of the citizens.